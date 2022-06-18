Australian 'deported' from Bali after climbing sacred tree

Australian Associated Press

A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced a close colleague of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 21 years in prison after finding him guilty of corruption, a legal official says.Zaw Myint Maung is a second vice president and spokesman of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party, which won a landslide victory in the 2020 general election but was prevented from returning to office for a second five-year term when the army seized power in February last year.