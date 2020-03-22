Virus forces more draconian measures

The government says it would lock down areas if necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19

All non-essential services are set to be closed in NSW, Victoria and the ACT by Tuesday and domestic travel has been discouraged in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

As Prime Minister Scott Morrison held a teleconference with premiers and chief ministers on Sunday night, it was also expected advice will soon be issued on school closures.

Victorian school holidays have already been brought forward to Tuesday.

South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory are imposing two-week quarantine periods on people seeking to enter these states, with police checkpoints posted to monitor travellers.

The AFL announced matches would be suspended until at least May 31.

Mr Morrison warned of more draconian measures as people continued to ignore warnings about social distancing and maintaining at least 1.5 metres of space between people.

"You've got to keep a healthy distance between each other," Mr Morrison said.

"If Australians can't do that on a broad scale, then they are denying the governments and the authorities the most important weapon we have to save lives and to save livelihoods."

Supermarkets, petrol stations, pharmacies, convenience stores, freight and logistics services will remain open, with the full details to be spelled out in coming days.

The global tally of COVID-19 cracked 300,000 on Sunday, with just over 13,000 deaths and 96,000 patients recovering.

In Australia, the number of cases has risen to 1286, meaning the caseload is now doubling every three days. Seven people have died.

State and territory leaders and Mr Morrison have recommended against all non-essential domestic travel, following the unprecedented ban on international travel.

WA Premier Mark McGowan announced entry to his state would be restricted via road, rail, air and sea from 1.30pm local time on Tuesday.

There will be exemptions for health, emergency, defence and policing personnel, certain mining industry workers, flight crews, essential goods deliverers and on compassionate grounds.

Unless exempted, arrivals from interstate will be ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

"Western Australia is now in a war, the type of war we have never seen before," Mr McGowan said.

"These are extreme steps but these are extreme days."

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said most new diagnoses of coronavirus were still related to travellers.

It might be another week or two until the increased travel restrictions flowed through to a reduction in travel-related cases, he said.

In a bid to ease Australia's expected dive into recession, the federal government announced a second round of stimulus measures worth $66 billion.

It will temporarily double the Jobseeker payment - known as Newstart until last Friday - and make it easier for casuals and sole traders to access it; give a second round of $750 cash payments to pensioners; and significantly expand the already announced cash flow injection into small businesses, which will now get at least $20,000 and up to $100,000 each.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg described this as a supercharged safety net and flagged further measures as the crisis evolves, saying it was in no way a "set and forget" situation.

State governments have also implemented stimulus measures and are looking at other ways to ease pressure on people, including how to give renters and commercial tenants a break.

The government is also urgently considering how to bring home Australians trapped overseas or on board cruise ships.

Federal parliament will sit from Monday to debate and pass laws enabling the initial two stimulus packages, with more measures expected in coming weeks.

Labor will seek to amend some of the bills, but is committed to passing the laws.