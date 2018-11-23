Australia drop Ashley-Cooper and Beale for bringing women into hotel room

Australia backs Kurtley Beale and Adam Ashley-Cooper were dropped for Saturday's match against England at Twickenham after bringing women into their hotel room earlier on tour, coach Michael Cheika confirmed Friday.

The incident took place following Australia's 9-6 defeat by Wales at the Principality Stadium on November 10.

Australian media reported that three women, one of whom was said to be Ashley-Cooper's sister-in-law, were out of the hotel by 2230 GMT.

But the Wallabies' team rules state guests are not allowed in players' rooms.

Cheika, speaking to reporters at Twickenham on Friday, said he had only become aware of the incident earlier this week which explained the lack of action prior to the 26-7 win over Italy last Saturday, when Ashley-Cooper was on the wing and Beale came off the bench.

"It is a relatively minor inter-team rule we have," said Cheika, who was flanked by Wallaby captain Michael Hooper.

"The leadership group came to me earlier in the week and asked me to deal with it in a way I thought was appropriate and I thought this was the appropriate way," he added.

Hooper said being involved in ruling out his experienced team-mates had been the toughest decision of his captaincy career.

"It's extremely hard. There's no way around it. We're all mates wanting to see each other do the best but the team comes first, and being genuine," he insisted.

Both Ashley-Cooper and Beale, who have exactly 200 caps between them, took part in the Wallabies' training session at Twickenham on Friday, with Cheika stressing their selection for the England match had not been "guaranteed".

"They were very apologetic. They realised their error and they have been trying to help the other players get ready for tomorrow's game," he said.

"I know you'll be writing about this now, but I'll be doing everything I can to make sure you are writing about an Australian victory on Saturday."

- 'Strong decisions' -

Australia have won just four of their 12 Tests so far in 2018 and are on a run of five straight defeats by England.

But Cheika hailed the decision to ditch Beale and Ashley-Cooper as proof of the his team's resolve, even though he played down their offences against the team code by saying they were comparable to "not being on curfew or late for training".

"We've been under a heap of heat and we've stayed very solid, we've stayed together," he said.

"We're able to still make strong decisions where it may have been easier to say, 'well here are a couple of great players, let's make sure they're in the team because we need a win at all costs'."

Four years ago, Beale was found guilty of sending an offensive text to then Australia team business manager Di Patston, and fined US$38,500.

Meanwhile, Ashley-Cooper was one of six players banned for the 2013 Test against Scotland following a midweek drinking session.

The fall-out led to the resignation of Wallaby coach Ewen McKenzie, who was replaced by Cheika.

On Friday, the Wallabies were already reeling from knowing No 8 David Pocock would miss the England game with a neck injury suffered against Italy, when news of Beale and Ashley-Cooper's exclusion became public.

Cheika was adamant Beale and Ashley-Cooper had done nothing more than take women into their hotel room.

"And that's it as far as Rugby Australia is concerned as well," he said. "The CEO (Raelene Castle) has been in the loop the whole time and she is supporting us."

As for the reception Australia would receive at Twickenham on Saturday, Cheika said: "We're going to cop a heap of grief ?- probably a little bit more after today for sure ?- but you've got to love it."

Kurtley Beale has been dropped by Australia for disciplinary reasons