Aussie giant and golden boot excite NFL

Jordan Mailata has been drafted to the NFL despite never having played an American football game

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is full of wonder for the wizardry Michael Dickson can perform with his boot on an NFL ball but there is another characteristic he noticed about the former Sydney Swans prospect.

It was the 21-year-old's toughness.

"The fact that Michael doesn't want to wear a helmet if he doesn't have to says enough," Carroll told reporters after the Seahawks dramatically struck a deal with the Denver Broncos during the weekend's NFL Draft to move up and snare the Australian in the fifth round.

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are also chuffed with their new Australian recruit.

They used their final pick on 207cm tall, 155kg Jordan Mailata, despite the giant former South Sydney junior rugby league forward never playing a game of American football.

The Eagles became intrigued when they saw a show reel Mailata's management uploaded on YouTube of the forward stampeding rugby league opponents.

"I'm sure all of you have seen it," Philadelphia's executive vice president Howie Roseman told reporters.

"People are bouncing off him.

"That was impressive."

Then Eagles' offensive line coaches Jeff Stoutland and Eugene Chung then scouted and worked Mailata out and were blown away by his potential.

"We're excited about the size and athleticism," Roseman said.

Unlike Mailata who only arrived in the US a few months ago, Dickson has spent the past three years shattering punting records at the University of Texas.

He capped it off with the MVP award in December's Texas Bowl by destroying the University of Missouri with his pinpoint punts and he claimed the Ray Guy Award for best punter in college football.

"He can do stuff with a ball that we haven't seen yet," Carroll said.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider recalled the day Dickson arrived in Seattle for a pre-draft workout and the city was hit by a savage rain storm.

The Seahawks told Dickson he might not be able to workout.

"The kid was down in the dumps," Schneider said.

"It let up a little bit and they went out in some nasty weather and he still crushed it.

"His workout was one of the coolest things.

"This guy does stuff with the ball that is amazing."

Aussie punter Michael Dickson picked up by Seattle Seahawks. Pic: Getty More

Ironically it was Dickson's punting coach, ProKick Australia's Nathan Chapman, who first opened Schneider's eyes to Australian rules players.

Chapman, after playing for Brisbane and Hawthorn in the AFL, had a stint at the Green Bay Packers in 2004 when Schneider was an executive.

"They are so talented with the ball," the executive, asked about Aussie rules converts, said.

"We had a guy in Green Bay who could drop kick footballs from 50 or 60 yards.

"He'd run from different angles and kick it through the goals.

"It was really cool."