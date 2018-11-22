Aussie extremists could lose citizenship

Australian-born extremists convicted of terror offences could soon be stripped of their citizenship, under radical legal changes bound for federal parliament.

The proposed new laws would allow a minister to strip Australian citizenship from a convicted terrorist if they were "reasonably satisfied" the person was entitled to foreign citizenship in another country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also wants to introduce "temporary exclusion orders" of up to two years for foreign fighters returning from conflict zones in the Middle East.

Mr Morrison will introduce new laws within weeks allowing the minister to strip citizenship from dual nationals convicted of terrorism, regardless of the length of their sentence.

He wants to remove an "unrealistic" requirement that a person be sentenced to at least six years behind bars.

"Terrorists have violated everything about what being an Australian is all about," Mr Morrison told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

"It's a crime against our country, not just against other citizens, and this is something that can't be tolerated and permitted.

"And for those who have engaged in this sort of activity, if they have citizenship elsewhere, and we reasonably believe they do, well they can go, that's our clear message."

The government will review the backgrounds of some 400 terrorists being monitored by ASIO to determine whether they are dual-citizens or are entitled to acquire a foreign citizenship.

This entitlement could based on where the person was born or the birthplace of their parents or grandparents.

Based on a UK scheme, the "temporary exclusion orders" would block a proven terrorist from returning to Australia for up to two years, unless a special permit was provided.

"We're determined to deal with those individuals who have done this as far away from our shores as is possible," Mr Morrison said.

Once back in Australia, the person would be subject to various controls including reporting to police, adhering to curfews and complying with restrictions on technology use.

"Failure to comply with the terms of that temporary exclusion order would be also an offence and subject to penalties for that citizen," the prime minister said.