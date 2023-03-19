Aussie couple spot shark at popular swimming spot

Evening Standard

Russia is preparing to introduce “wider military conscription” as the war in Ukraine drags on, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD). Russia has already mobilised former serving soldiers to return to the ranks and the MoD said although conscripts are “officially” barred from serving in Ukraine it estimated “at least hundreds have probably served through administrative mix-ups or after being coerced”. It comes as US President Joe Biden joined Britain in welcoming the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes in Ukraine.