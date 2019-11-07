ASX rallies for best day since late August

The futures market is pointing to a positive start for the ASX

The Australian share market has had its best day in nearly 10 weeks, with every sector except energy posting strong gains.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index finished Thursday up 66.4 points, or 1.0 per cent, to 6,726.6 points, while the broader All Ordinaries was up 63.7 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 6,836.9 points.

It was the ASX200's best day since a 96.8 point, 1.5 per cent, gain on August 30.

"A very strong session for the local market and surprising in a way, given the performance on Wall Street," said CommSec market analyst James Tao.

"A very solid day with broad based gains."

Tech shares had the strongest day, collectively shooting up 3.3 per cent as Xero soared 9.6 per cent to an all-time high of $73.95 following a surge in revenue and subscribers for the cloud-based accounting firm.

Printed circuitboard design software company Altium rose 3.4 per cent, logistics software company WiseTech Global gained 3.3 per cent and Afterpay Touch was up 1.2 per cent.

Afterpay rival Zip Co soared 16.9 per cent to $4.02 after it became the first in the buy now, pay later space to partner with Amazon Australia.

The heavyweight financial sector was up 1.1 per cent, with all of the big banks rising after NAB announced a 10.6 per cent full-year drop in profit, which was not as bad as some had expected.

NAB climbed 2.2 per cent to $28.42, Commonwealth rose 1.3 per cent to $79.04, Westpac gained 0.7 per cent to $27.45 and ANZ climbed 0.4 per cent to $26.11.

Energy shares were down 0.7 per cent after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected rise in US crude supplies, with Beach Energy down 2.1 per cent, Santos falling 1.5 per cent and Oil Search dipping 1.1 per cent.

Mining giant BHP, which is also an oil producer, fell 0.4 per cent to $37.35, while Rio Tinto rose 0.1 per cent to $95.16 and Fortescue Metals was up 0.2 per cent to $9.51.

Perenti Global - the Australian mining services company formerly known as Ausdrill - fell 10.7 per cent to $2.08 after gunmen ambushed a convoy of five buses transporting goldminers in the West African country of Burkina Faso.

Thirty seven people were killed but it was not clear whether workers from Perenti's African Mining Services subsidiary, who were in some of the buses, were among them.

Perenti said it was considering the implications of the attack and of the security situation in Burkina Faso more generally.

Building materials firm James Hardie Industries rose 7.8 per cent to hit an all-time high of $26.62 after announcing 22 per cent rise in profit for the quarter.

Consumer stocks, both discretionary and staples, were among the strongest gainers, with Woolworths gaining 2.2 per cent to $38.19, Coles rising 2.3 per cent to $15.29 and Wesfarmers climbing 2.4 per cent to $40.82.

But Flight Centre fell 5.5 per cent to a six-month low of $40.07 after the travel company reported reported a challenging start to the fiscal year as travellers shun destinations like Hong Kong and the Dominican Republic.

Elsewhere, biotech giant CSL rose 1.1 per cent to $261.31, having gained 41 per cent this year.

The Aussie dollar is buying 68.66 US cents, down from 68.98 US cents on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 1630 AEDT

One Australian dollar buys:

* 68.71 US cents, from 68.98 US cents on Wednesday

* 74.72 Japanese yen, from 75.23 yen

* 62.11 euro cents, from 62.29 cents

* 53.49 British pence, from 53.55 pence

* 108.17 NZ cents, from 108.19 cents.