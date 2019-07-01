ASX moves higher in broad rally

The futures market suggests the ASX will open higher on the first day of the new financial year

The Australian share market has risen, with almost every sector in positive territory at the start of the new financial year after the US and China agreed to resume trade talks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 35.2 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 6,647.2 points at 1015 AEST on Monday, while the broader All Ordinaries was up 37.3 points, or 0.56 cent, to 6,736.5.

The tech and energy sectors were the highest climbers, up 1.76 per cent and 1.39 per cent respectively.

Appen was up 3.32 per cent to $28.92 and Xero was up 2.56 per cent to $61.475, but Afterpay was down 2.79 per cent to $24.37.

Oil prices rose more than $US1 a barrel on Monday amid indications the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies would extend an agreement on supply cuts for another six to nine months.

Santos, Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search, Origin Energy and Beach Energy were up between 0.76 per cent and 1.98 per cent.

Consumer discretionary shares were the only sector in the red by midday, collectively losing 0.44 per cent.

Aristocrat Leisure was down 2.44 per cent to $29.97, Helloworld Travel was down 2.17 per cent to $4.96 and Sealink Travel was down 2.62 per cent to $3.71.

Mining giant BHP was up 0.81 per cent to $41.495, Rio Tinto was up 0.79 per cent to $104.58 and Fortescue Metals was up 0.50 per cent to $9.065.

The big four banks were mixed, with ANZ up 0.55 per cent to $28.365, Commonwealth down 0.74 per cent to $82.165, NAB up 0.84 per cent to $26.945, and Westpac up 0.71 per cent at $28.56.

The Aussie dollar is buying 70.03 US cents, from 70.14 US cents on Friday.