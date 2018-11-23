CBA worried about view it paid off ASIC

ASIC's boss James Shipton is facing further questions at the banking royal commission

Australia's largest bank was worried it would it would be seen to be "paying off ASIC" as the corporate regulator took a soft approach to financial misconduct that it later admitted was a mistake.

Some other companies that got off easily now face the possibility of court action as the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pledges to be a tougher corporate cop.

ASIC chairman James Shipton conceded the financial regulator made mistakes - not failings - in handling misconduct cases in the past.

It now plans to take criminal and civil action more often, rather than negotiating resolutions with the big banks and others.

"Yes there are case studies where, in my view, we should have, if the case was before us today, pursued criminal sanctions," Mr Shipton told the banking royal commission on Friday.

ASIC only adopted a new approach that immediately considers litigation two or three weeks ago, after being slammed by the royal commission for rarely going to court and letting much financial misconduct go unpunished.

All cases aired at the inquiry are being reviewed.

This includes a criminal investigation into financial services company ClearView for making 300,000 unsolicited cold calls to sell life insurance, despite ASIC previously closing the case.

One of ASIC's mistakes involved misleading ads about trauma coverage for heart attacks run by the Commonwealth Bank's CommInsure business.

CommInsure faced up to $8 million in fines but walked away with a $300,000 community donation.

The royal commission heard CommInsure was uncomfortable about just making a community benefit payment without some sort of regulatory outcome.

"It looks like they are paying off ASIC to avoid action," a CBA executive told the regulator in October 2017.

Mr Shipton, the ASIC chair since February this year, said it was extremely concerning.

He said there were many lessons from the CommInsure case, including that it was wrong to negotiate the contents of a media release about the matter with the bank.

The regulator should also have sought a stronger admission of wrongdoing from CBA, he said.

Another mistake was ASIC's failure to even consider taking action against CBA over the mis-selling of consumer credit insurance until now.

Mr Shipton said the focus was on getting refunds for 156,000 customers rather than taking enforcement action against the bank, adding it was dealing with an industry-wide challenge with limited staffing.

ASIC's handling of home loan fraud connected to the National Australia Bank's 'introducer' program was also a mistake, with it only now looking at enforcement action against NAB having previously focused on the individual bankers.

"Today these matters would be handled very differently," Mr Shipton said.

"I used the word mistake deliberately because mistake, in effect, constitutes a misguided decision."

Senior counsel assisting the commission Rowena Orr QC questioned why ASIC had to get approval from the banks even for infringement notices.

"The parking inspector doesn't seek an indication from the person he's giving a parking fine to as to whether they will accept and pay it," she said.

Mr Shipton said ASIC was trying to be as efficient as possible with its limited resources but was adamant there were no cosy negotiations with the banks.