Surprising number of people claim they don't think 'sex with a robot is cheating', survey finds

How would you feel if your partner was having sex behind your back – but instead of cheating on you with a human, they were making love to the lifeless body of a machine?

A surprisingly large number of us claim they would be totally OK with this – almost half of us, a poll found.

A new survey has revealed that 40 per cent of the participants didn't see sex with a robot as cheating.

Sex robots have made headlines this year, after sex doll company RealDoll showed off a video of an “intelligent” sex doll talking to its owner, while TV series' such as Westworld also explore the idea of love dolls.

A survey by Now TV found that many of us would not see a relationship with an "intelligent" robot as cheating, although one in three interviewees said they would be “horrified” if a friend had a relationship with a robot.

Professor Noel Sharkey from Sheffield University, who recently published a consultation report with Foundation of Responsible Robotics, said the technology is still firmly in the developing phase.

"Robotics and artificial intelligence is a long way off the technical sophistication of the theme park in Westworld, but we’re already seeing dolls being used in the adult entertainment industry and we can expect robots to join them soon," he said.

Previous surveys have suggested that up to half of men would consider having sex with a lifelike robot.

Author of Love and Sex With Robots David Levy said, "this coming wave of sex robots will be humanlike in appearance and size".

"They will have human-like genitals. And they will allow intercourse according to their owner’s sexual orientation and tastes."