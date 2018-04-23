Armenian Protesters Celebrate on Street Following Resignation of Prime Minister

Armenian protesters celebrated on the streets of Yerevan on April 23 after hearing news that Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan had resigned, Radio Free Europe said.

The announcement of Sargsyan ’s resignation was posted to his website following more than a week of protests.

The protesters had demanded that Sargsyan step down from the role that he was elected to on April 17, following a decade as president. His resignation came shortly after opposition leader Nikol Pashinian was released from custody following a day of detention. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful