Man released over Vic trafficker's death

A man arrested as part of an investigation into the killing of a convicted drug trafficker in Melbourne has been released without charge.

Nabil Maghnie was arrested on Friday morning but walked free from a city police station soon after. Police could not confirm if he had been released without charge.

As he walked off from police headquarters, Mr Maghnie denied any connection to the death of Mitat Rasimi, who was sentenced in 2010 to five years in jail for drug trafficking.

"Not at all, I didn't even know he was dead," he told Nine News when asked if he knew why Rasimi was murdered.

"I've got no f***en clue."

The 43-year-old Melbourne man had been arrested on Friday morning by Taskforce Sector, which is investigating the March killing of Rasimi and other fatal shootings, including a double homicide at Prahan's Love Machine nightclub.

Richard Ene, 25, was charged on Thursday with the murder of Rasimi and was remanded in custody to reappear in court in April.

Rasimi was sentenced in 2010 for his "almost daily" trafficking of heroin and ice to street-level dealers.