Angry customer throws four-metre python at sushi restaurant customers after dispute with staff

A Los Angeles man has been arrested after he unleashed his giant python on customers dining at a Sushi restaurant.

Hiroshi Motohashi released the exotic animal in the middle of Iroha Sushi of Tokyo located in Studio City at around 6:30 pm (local time) on Monday.

The bizarre incident all began after the man ate and paid for his $200 (AUD$265) meal, CBS LA reported.

Employees claim Mr Motohashi first came in to show diners a smaller snake who then told him to take it out.

It is believed he became angry got into a dispute with an employee, before returning with a larger snake.

He then threw the giant snake into the restaurant and customers began yelling at him to leave.

"You know, everyone’s, like, eating so customers are yelling, 'Get this thing out! Are you crazy,'" Jessie Davaadorj, a server said.

Another waitress said that customers ran out of the restaurant upon seeing the snake.

“We asked him like three or four times and he said, ‘no.’ He was like starting fights with the customers so we had to call the police and fire department,” Sissi Dashtort said.

Police were then notified and Los Angeles Animal Services removed the snake from the restaurant.

The man was then taken into custody for also making criminal threats targeted towards employees at the restaurant.

In 2005, Mr Motohashi was convicted in federal court of selling endangered animals and venomous lizards, LA Times reported.

