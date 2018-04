MOSCOW (Reuters) - Karen Karapetyan, Armenia's first deputy prime minister, will become acting prime minister after incumbent Serzh Sarksyan said earlier on Monday he would resign, the RIA news agency cited the government press service as saying.

Karapetyan, an ally of Sarksyan's, previously served as prime minister from September 2016 to April 2018.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn)