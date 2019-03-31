Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Snipes At Fox News For Epic Geography Flub

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) slammed Fox News on Sunday after a typo in its chyron claimed President Donald Trump had cut “U.S. aid to 3 Mexican countries.”

The blaring announcement, which was erroneous in more ways than one, appeared on “Fox & Friends,” which is known to be one of Trump’s favorite shows.

“Just a reminder that these are the same folks who assert their superiority by belittling the intelligence and good faith of others,” the congresswoman wrote on Twitter.

“3 Mexican Countries.”



Aside from the geography blunder, the headline misstated Trump’s decision on aid. He plans to slash millions in funding to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, which are all clearly in Central America.

Shortly after the error made waves across social media, being met with mockery, Fox News issued an apology.

Fox corrects:"We want to clarify and correct something that happened earlier in the show. We had an inaccurate graphic on screen...we just want to be clear the funding is being cut off to three Central American countries. We apologize for the error it never should have happened." pic.twitter.com/oYktCeVYMd — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) March 31, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez has had a notably acrimonious relationship with Fox News, calling out host Laura Ingraham earlier this month for making fun of her Latina background and mispronouncing her name.

The lawmaker also criticized the network for failing to state her full last name, leaving out “Ocasio,” which she tweeted is likely intentional because “that sounds more ‘stereotypically’ Hispanic + probably incites more ‘anxiety’ for them.”

