G7 meeting to discuss Iran, North Korea and Syria: U.S. official

TORONTO (Reuters) - Iran's "malign" regional activities, the Syrian conflict and North Korea will be discussed at a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialized nations in Toronto, a U.S. official said on Sunday.

"A lot of the priority topics for us today include the way forward in Syria, Iran's malign activities in the region," the U.S. official said.

"We will be discussing North Korea and its nuclear program. I would say broadly non-proliferation will be a theme today in our discussions," the official said, adding other topics would include maritime security, the Ukraine conflict, Venezuela and Myanmar.



