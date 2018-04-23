News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Royal baby: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gives birth to baby boy
It's a boy! Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to her third child

G7 meeting to discuss Iran, North Korea and Syria: U.S. official

Reuters
Reuters /

TORONTO (Reuters) - Iran's "malign" regional activities, the Syrian conflict and North Korea will be discussed at a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialized nations in Toronto, a U.S. official said on Sunday.

"A lot of the priority topics for us today include the way forward in Syria, Iran's malign activities in the region," the U.S. official said.
"We will be discussing North Korea and its nuclear program. I would say broadly non-proliferation will be a theme today in our discussions," the official said, adding other topics would include maritime security, the Ukraine conflict, Venezuela and Myanmar.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Back To Top