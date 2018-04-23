News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Royal baby: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gives birth to baby boy
It's a boy! Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to her third child

Student numbers risk productivity: study

AAP /

Forecast falls in university and vocational training participation levels could risk Australia's future productivity, researchers believe.

Modelling by Victoria University's Mitchell Institute found two-year caps on higher eduction student funding would see participation rates flatline, while ongoing caps would result in a sharp decline.

Multiple scenarios studied on vocational education and training all recorded declining participation rates.

With most new jobs requiring post-school qualifications, more Australians will need VET or university qualifications to support the future workforce and offset the ageing population, the study found.

"Without comprehensive, considered policies that support both VET and higher education, we face a real danger of having less working-age Australians contributing to our economy," Professor Peter Noonan said.

Back To Top