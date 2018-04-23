Student numbers risk productivity: study

Forecast falls in university and vocational training participation levels could risk Australia's future productivity, researchers believe.

Modelling by Victoria University's Mitchell Institute found two-year caps on higher eduction student funding would see participation rates flatline, while ongoing caps would result in a sharp decline.

Multiple scenarios studied on vocational education and training all recorded declining participation rates.

With most new jobs requiring post-school qualifications, more Australians will need VET or university qualifications to support the future workforce and offset the ageing population, the study found.

"Without comprehensive, considered policies that support both VET and higher education, we face a real danger of having less working-age Australians contributing to our economy," Professor Peter Noonan said.