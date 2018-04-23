WASHINGTON (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Fox News Sunday interview that he has no "plan B" for the Iran nuclear deal and that the United States should stay in the agreement as long as there is no better option.

France's Macron says he has no 'plan B' for Iran nuclear deal

Macron also said the United States, France and other allies will have a "very important" role to play in rebuilding Syria after the war is over. He warned that Iran, which has been Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's most supportive ally, will overrun Syria if the countries exit too quickly.

(This version of the story was refiled to clarify attribution in first paragraph to "Fox News Sunday" from "Fox News")



