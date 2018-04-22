News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Royal baby: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gives birth to baby boy
It's a boy! Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to her third child

Trump says North Korea crisis 'a long way from conclusion'

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the North Korean nuclear crisis is "a long way from conclusion," tempering his welcome of Pyongyang's announcement it was suspending nuclear and missile tests and scrapping its nuclear test site.

"We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won’t - only time will tell....But the work I am doing now should have been done a long time ago!" he said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Back To Top