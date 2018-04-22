Aust wheelchair champ wins London Marathon

Australia's Madison de Rozario has taken maiden honours in the women's wheelchair race at the London Marathon, a week after claiming gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The 24-year-old finished in one hour 42 minutes 58 seconds on Sunday ahead of four-time champion Tatyana McFadden, with another American, Susannah Scaroni, third.

De Rozario is a triple Paralympic silver medallist and dual world champion, and claimed gold in the T54 1500m and marathon for the host nation on the Gold Coast this month.

In the men's marathon, Olympic 5000m champion Eliud Kipchoge defied the heat to win the event for a third time, while Mo Farah finished in an impressive third place, breaking the British record in the process.

Kipchoge raced out of the start on Sunday, with the leading group registering a blistering opening mile of four minutes 22 seconds, but the Kenyan couldn't maintain that pace as temperatures rose more than 20C.

Farah, who overcame early problems with his drinks bottle, fell well behind Kipchoge but still registered a time of 2:06:32 to break Steve Jones's British record achieved in 1985.

Kipchoge's fellow Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot earlier won her first women's London Marathon, just a year after taking up the distance at 33.

There was a home success with David Weir winning the men's wheelchair race for an eighth time after a sprint finish.

Thousands of fun runners, many raising money were charity, took on the marathon challenge but doctors warned people to be careful and take in lots of fluids given the unseasonably hot weather in the British capital.