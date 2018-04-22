Turnbull's 31st consecutive Newspoll loss

Despite an improved result, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's coalition government has suffered its 31st consecutive loss to Labor in the latest Newspoll.

The coalition trails Labor 49-51 on a two party preferred basis, according to results published by The Australian on Sunday night. The margin is the coalition's best position since September 2016.

However the latest result exceeds Mr Turnbull's marker for rolling Tony Abbott as prime minister in September 2015. He used 30 consecutive Newspoll losses as a reason for ousting Mr Abbott.

On a brighter note Mr Turnbull remains preferred PM at 38 per cent to Opposition Leader Bill Shorten's 35 per cent.