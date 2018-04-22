Berisha overhead strike sends Victory to Sydney showdown

Melbourne, April 22, 2018 (AFP) - - A spectacular overhead winner by Besart Berisha lifted Melbourne Victory into an A-League finals showdown with Sydney FC after coming from behind to oust Adelaide United 2-1 on Sunday.

Victory trailed Adelaide after a 57th-minute strike from Nikola Mileusnic, but roared on by their home crowd they won the elimination final with goals from Dutchman Leroy George and Berisha, with Kosta Barbarouses providing both assists.

Victory's reward is a showdown with defending champions Sydney FC in a semi-final clash in Sydney next weekend.

Berisha scored his 14th goal of the season and eighth finals goal with a close-range overhead strike in the 89th minute.

Cross-town rivals Melbourne City ended Brisbane Roar's season with a 2-0 win in Friday's other elimination final in Melbourne.

Stefan Mauk and substitute Nick Fitzgerald scored second-half goals to book a semi-final on Friday away to the Newcastle Jets.

rsm/amz