'Nut rage' sisters leave Korean Air, father apologizes

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines Co Ltd Chairman Cho Yang-ho apologized on Sunday for the behavior of his two daughters and said they would immediately step down from their positions at the company.

One of the daughters, Cho Hyun-min, a senior vice-president at the airline, is under investigation by police for suspected assault for allegedly throwing water at an attendee of a business meeting.

Her older sister, Heather Cho, made global headlines in 2014 when she ordered a Korean Air plane to return to its gate at a New York airport because she was angry over the way she had been served nuts in first class. She was jailed and returned to work as an executive of Korean Air's hotel affiliate in March.

Chairman Cho said the company would "turn over a new leaf" with stronger management led by its board.

"As chairman of Korean Air as well as a father, I am terribly sorry for my daughter's misstep. Everything is my responsibility and fault," he said in a statement.







