Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul blast: group's AMAQ news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a blast that hit a voter registration center in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, the militant group's AMAQ news agency said.

The blast, carried out by a suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest, killed at least 31 people and wounded 54 others, a health ministry spokesman said.

AMAQ did not provide further details or evidence to back up its report.



(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Andrew Heavens)