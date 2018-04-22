Trapeze Artist future to be decided

Gerald Ryan will respect any decision Trapeze Artist's owner Bert Vieira makes regarding the future of the colt but admits he would love to keep training him.

Vieira has been fielding offers from studs for the three-year-old who added Saturday's Group One All Aged Stakes to his TJ Smith Stakes win.

The victory took Trapeze Artist's Group One tally to three for the season with his first coming against his own age in the Golden Rose in September and the latter two against older horses.

He has also won the Group Two Expressway Stakes this autumn to add to his weight-for-age tally.

"I've done my job and will just wait and see whatever Bert decides," Ryan said.

"If he wants to keep him racing and go for The Everest then I will train him for that.

"And if he is to race on next season I would love to look at race like the Hong Kong Sprint in December depending on the quarantine situation.

"Then we would see how he copes with travel with a view to Royal Ascot next year.

"But whatever happens, Trapeze Artist has done a great job."

Trapeze Artist beat Redzel to win the TJ Smith and triple Group One winner Le Romain to win the All Aged to set a Randwick 1400m-record on 1:20.33.

The colt is a son of champion sire Snitzel who Ryan trained to win the 2006 Oakleigh Plate and he has also prepared many of his progeny.

Snitzel stood for $176,000 last season with Arrowfield Stud to announce its 2018 service fees on Tuesday.

The $13 million Everest is at Randwick in October.