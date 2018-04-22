Destiny's Kiss back for Hawkesbury Cup

Destiny's Kiss is a stayer in every sense of the word.

The nine-year-old's enthusiasm for racing continues unabated as Joe Pride's stable stalwart prepares for his 10th campaign since his first start at Geelong in 2011.

Destiny's Kiss had a relaxed trial at Warwick Farm on Friday when Pride saw enough to confirm the gelding would return in Saturday's Group Three Hawkesbury Gold Cup (1600m).

"He doesn't really warm up until 2400 metres but there's not many places you can go with an old horse like him," Pride said.

"He's got a Group Two rating but he's never been effective at that level so it makes it hard."

After the Hawkesbury meeting, Pride would like to take Destiny's Kiss to Queensland for the second time after he was unplaced in the Group Three JRA Cup at Doomben in 2016.

"He's never been a horse that's been able to travel but if I can get him fit down here I'd love to get him up there for one race," he said.

The target is the Group Two Brisbane Cup (2200m) at Doomben on June 9.

"He's weighted out of Listed level but if we got a wet track up there it might be a nice race for him," he said.

At his most recent and 80th start, Destiny's Kiss finished third in the Listed Australia Day Cup (2400m) which boosted his career earnings to $1.92 million.

"He's never performed above Listed grade and yet his record in Listed races is amazing. He's won nine Cups," Pride said.

Destiny's Kiss had a tune-up over 1200m on Friday.

"He looked great, he's just an old marvel. He's a neat, lightly framed horse who doesn't put much pressure on his legs and he's got a great mind for it," Pride said.

"He really is an exception to the rule, you just don't get horses like him that can survive in Sydney for this long. He's just so consistent."