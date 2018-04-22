Saint Patricks Day set to return

Stakes-winning colt Saint Patricks Day will have a jump-out before trainer Chris Munce makes a decision on his return to racing at Doomben.

Saint Patrick's Day won the Listed Dalrello Stakes which was run at Eagle Farm almost a year to the day of Saturday's meeting.

He ran fourth in the BRC Sires' Produce Stakes last year before missing the rest of the winter with a minor setback.

Saint Patricks Day returned for the summer carnival winning a 3YO Plate at the Sunshine Coast before a close-up fifth behind Pierata in the Magic Millions Guineas on January 13.

Munce immediately turned him out with the winter carnival in mind and Saint Patricks Day was fourth in a barrier trial at Eagle Farm on April 10.

"He isn't ready to run in the (Group Three) Gunsynd Stakes over 1600 metres on Saturday but I will jump him out on Tuesday," Munce said.

"If he comes up OK I will run him in a three-year-old plate over 1350 metres on Saturday. If not I will give him another week."

Saint Patricks Day is likely to head to the Group Two Queensland Guineas.

Munce hopes to have another three-year-old, Lucky Jackson, in the Gunsynd Stakes which is a stepping stone to the Group One Queensland Derby (2400m) on June 9.

"I hope he makes the field for the Gunsynd as I am looking at the Derby with him and he is a horse on the improve," Munce said.

Munce has had a change of plans with filly Skate To Paris who was third in the Listed Princess Stakes at the Sunshine Coast on April 14.

"It was a good run last week and I will put her in the Doomben Bracelet (1600m) on Saturday with the (Group One) Queensland Oaks in mind," he said.

Skate To Paris has won only one race but she has been placed in three stakes races.