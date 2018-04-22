Moloney pushing Rich Charm Goodwood dream

Jockey Patrick Moloney holds sprinter Rich Charm in such high esteem he will try to talk his trainer into running him in a feature Group One race in Adelaide.

Crowd favourite Rich Charm stormed home to claim the VOBIS Gold Sprint (1200m) at Caulfield on Saturday, his second win in the race.

Saturday's win was his ninth from 20 starts and pushed his prize money towards $900,000.

Moloney believes Rich Charm would be a serious contender in next month's $1 million Goodwood (1200m) at Morphettville if he could convince trainer Udyta Clarke.

"I'd love to twist Mrs Clarke's arm and take him to Adelaide for the Goodwood," Moloney said.

"But I don't think she'd travel him and that's fair enough. He's her horse and you can't fault the way she's placed him.

"She gets stressed enough travelling him to Caulfield and Flemington and all the bumps in the road.

"But she said to me even if he's not ready to travel this preparation he might be next preparation."

Moloney said Rich Charm wouldn't be out of place in The Everest should a berth be available.

But whether his Cranbourne trainer would contemplate a trip to Sydney is another matter.

A Group Two winner last spring, Rich Charm ran sixth in the Newmarket Handicap behind Redkirk Warrior at his only try at Group One level.

"He wasn't 100 per cent before the Newmarket," Moloney said.

"He played up behind the barriers which he had never done before.

"He pulled up distressed after it because it was a hot day and he still only got beaten three lengths.

"You'd have to convince Mrs Clarke to travel him for The Everest but I'm sure there'd be someone out there who'd want to sponsor him.

"Imagine the support he'd get behind him.

"I wouldn't go knocking it back."

With Sydney carnivals often struck by wet weather, Moloney can see a rain-affected track being an advantage for Rich Charm.

"The only time he's trialled any good was on a wet track, so he could be a lethal animal," he said.