Glyn Schofield felled by back problem

Glyn Schofield will have some time to get over a back injury which resulted in him being hospitalised.

Schofield was suspended at Saturday's Randwick meeting for an incident in the Group Three J H B Carr Stakes after which he was forced to forfeit his remaining rides because of the recurrence of the back problem.

He was taken from the course on a stretcher and and given pain relief in hospital to help with his back spasms.

Schofield was stood down from riding at Friday's Warwick Farm barrier trials when the problem surfaced.

His Saturday wasn't a complete wipe-out with the jockey riding Queensland Derby-bound Higher Ground to a narrow victory in the Group Three Frank Packer Plate.

Fellow jockey Josh Adams was also taken to hospital on Saturday with a suspected broken nose after he was hit in the face when his mount reared in the barriers before a race at Kembla Grange.