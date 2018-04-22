Turnbull urged to help fund veterans' care

The federal government has been urged to help fund a mental health centre for army veterans in Sydney, with a study revealing three out of four ex-soldiers report an issue.

The study, published in early April, found around 46 per cent of people who left the defence force struggled with a mental health condition within the first year, and around half of them had multiple conditions.

Soldier On, a charity group providing support for soldiers and their families, says the Centre of Excellence being developed at the Concord Repatriation General Hospital would be the first world-class facility in Australia to care for those veterans with mental health issues.

"Australia is behind other nations when it comes to the holistic care of service personnel and families. This facility will change that," Soldier On chief executive John Bale said.

With the public focus on ANZAC Day, Mr Bale said it was important to remember the men and women struggling as a result of their time in the military.

"It's time to put the people (ex-armed forces) first. They need and deserve it".

Mr Bale said the government was spending $200 billion over the next ten years on defence, and called on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to allocate a portion of that to the Centre of Excellence.

"There is no doubt this facility will save lives," he said.

Speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Australian war memorial in London on Saturday night, Mr Turnbull pledged support for the members of the armed forces.

"We best honour the Anzacs of 1918 by supporting you, the service men and women of today," he said.

Mr Bale said Mr Turnbull and Veterans Affairs Minster Darren Chester had offered positive feedback about the centre and was hopeful they would announce funding in this year's budget.