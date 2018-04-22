Khan returns to boxing with swift knockout

British boxer Amir Khan has made a blistering return to the ring by beating Phil Lo Greco by knockout inside 39 seconds at Liverpool's Echo Arena.

The 31-year-old had not fought for two years, since being beaten by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas in May 2016, and he made up for lost time by knocking Canadian Lo Greco down twice in the early stages on Saturday.

Khan, in his first bout on British soil in five years, sent Lo Greco to the canvas with a swift one-two combination inside the opening 30 seconds and the contest was over moments later as the Briton's devastating hand speed pinned his opponent up against the ropes to ensure it was over soon after it had started.

It meant Khan delivered an emphatic statement to Kell Brook, who was watching on from ringside, ahead of a possible all-British grudge match between the two Matchroom stable mates.