Doomben passes first winter test

The Doomben racing surface has held up strongly under pressure but more remedial work will be done before the first winter carnival Group One race.

A heavy shower during the third race on Saturday meant the track started to cut up and was downgraded to a heavy 8 rating.

But horses were able to later win on the fence or out wide, and leading or from back in the field.

Track manager Jim Roberts said more work would be done on the track after the next meeting on Saturday with a two-week break until the Doomben 10,000 on May 12.

"The races are at the Gold Coast on May 5 so it gives us a chance to get ready for the first of Group Ones. The thing we don't want is more rain," Roberts said.

The upcoming Anzac Day meeting will be held at Beaudesert and is rated provincial standard despite having metropolitan midweek prize money.

Each race on Wednesday will carry $25,000.

Chief steward Allan Reardon said the meeting would not count towards the jockey and trainer metropolitan premierships.

"Also apprentice claims will be provincial level not metropolitan," he said.