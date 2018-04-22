Turnbull in Germany for talks with Merkel

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin after wrapping up his visit to London for CHOGM.

They are expected to discuss plans for a free trade agreement in that meeting, with Ms Merkel running Europe's largest economy and a key voice at the EU.

The prime minister is also expected to talk to NATO about Russia, and push the free trade agreement with the EU in Brussels early in the week before travelling to France for Anzac Day commemorations.

On the eve of Anzac Day, he will officially open the Sir John Monash Centre in Villers-Bretonneux, on the 100th anniversary of the famous battle.

Before leaving the UK, Mr Turnbull discussed trade and security with British Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers Court, the country retreat of UK leaders.

He also hosted Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle at a reception for the Invictus Games that will be held in Sydney in October.