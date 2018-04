The Queen is getting a makeover on Australia's coins.

The federal government says a new effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, designed by the UK Royal Mint's engraver Jody Clark, will be rolled out and is expected to be seen on 2019-dated coins.

"This new effigy will replace the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy which has been in use since 1998," Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar said on Sunday.