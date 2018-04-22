Barcelona thrash Sevilla to win King's Cup

Unstoppable duo Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi helped Barcelona thrash Sevilla 5-0 to win the King's Cup final for the fourth consecutive season.

Luis Suarez struck twice in the first half for the Catalans as they won the Spanish Cup competition for a record 30th time.

It was Iniesta and Messi though who pulled all the strings on Saturday as the La Liga leaders blew away Vincenzo Montella's stunned side and closed in on a likely domestic double.

Philippe Coutinho set up Suarez for the opening goal in the 14th minute and Barcelona dominated the rest of the game. The result goes some way to make up for their humiliating Champions League quarter-final elimination by AS Roma earlier in April.

Messi slammed home the second after good work from Jordi Alba with Suarez adding another, before Iniesta netted from a tight angle. Coutinho added a fifth from the penalty spot to complete the rout.

"This doesn't cover up what happened in Rome but it's an important title," Suarez said.

"At the start of the season we would have taken this, there's huge merit to it.

"It's strange to be knocked out of the Champions League, we gave the impression that we could go far in it."

Both Barcelona and Sevilla fans sang Iniesta's name when he was substituted in the final stages, with the chants echoing around the Wanda Metropolitano stadium until after the final whistle.

The veteran midfielder is considering a move to the Chinese Super League and this could be his last cup final for Barcelona - and he made sure it was one to remember.