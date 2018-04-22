Former Wallaby Horne forced to retire

Former Wallabies centre Rob Horne has been forced to retire from rugby after suffering an arm injury while playing for Northampton Saints in the UK Premiership.

Horne was Northampton's stand-in captain for the derby against Leicester on April 14 when he suffered concussion and an arm injury just after kickoff.

Northampton says that after undergoing tests, neurological consultants confirmed Horne had suffered career-ending nerve damage to his right arm.

"This is absolutely tragic news and has been devastating for every member of the squad and staff here," said interim Saints head coach Alan Dickens.

"All our thoughts are of course with Rob and his family at this time.

"Rob is not only a world-class rugby player, but he's an exceptional man. He is a hugely respected and popular member of the dressing room and this will be an enormous loss to Saints - both from a rugby and a personal perspective.

"Even though he had only been here for one season, I am sure he was destined to become a club legend and, like everyone, I am deeply saddened that his career has been prematurely ended in this way."

Horne was a robust and hard-hitting ball-carrying centre and wing for the Wallabies and after playing more than 100 times for the NSW Waratahs, including winning the Super Rugby title in 2014, he joined Northampton in 2017.

The 28-year-old played 21 times for the Saints and having scored eight tried in the Premiership this season, he was Northampton's leading try-scorer.