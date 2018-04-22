Barcelona rout Sevilla 5-0 for 30th Copa del Rey triumph

Madrid (AFP) - Barcelona trounced Sevilla 5-0 to win a fourth successive Copa del Rey with skipper Andres Iniesta marking his last Spanish final with one of the goals.

Two goals from Luis Suarez and one from Lionel Messi put Barca 3-0 ahead at half-time with Iniesta, tipped to move to China at end of the season, on target after a smart shimmy in the 54th minute.

Philippe Coutinho hit the fifth from the penalty spot as Barca cruised to a 30th Copa del Rey triumph.

The last team to win the Cup four seasons running was Athletic Bilbao in the early 1930s.