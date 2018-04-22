Saudi king was not in palace during drone incident: Saudi official

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman was not present in his palace in Riyadh on Saturday when security forces shot down a toy drone in the area, a senior Saudi official told Reuters.

"The king was at his farm in Diriya," the official said, naming another area of the capital.

A spokesman for the Riyadh police said earlier that forces at a checkpoint in the Khozama district had identified the drone and "dealt with it according to their orders", without specifying if there were any injuries or damage.



