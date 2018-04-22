News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Avicii's fans pay tribute as new details emerge on his shock death
Avicii's fans pay tribute as new details emerge after the DJ's shock death

Russia says kills nine militants plotting attack in Dagestan

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday it had killed nine militants who had been plotting a terrorist act in the volatile Dagestan region in the south of the country.

Russia's anti-terrorist committee said on its website it had received information that militants who planned to carry out an attack early next month were hiding in Derbent, the second biggest city of the Muslim-majority republic of Dagestan.
Russian special forces detected two groups of militants in different parts of the city. The militants opened fire after being ordered to lay down their arms and were shot dead.
There were no casualties among civilians or special forces, it said.
Separately, Russia's Federal Security Service said on its website it had killed an Islamic State militant in the neighboring Stavropol region. The militant had planned an attack on the regional government buildings.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Back To Top