Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp complained about a dry pitch and West Brom's "useless" comeback after watching his side throw away a two-goal lead at The Hawthorns.

Klopp sees red at 'useless' WBA comeback

Goals from Danny Ings, his first in 930 days, and Mohamed Salah's Premier League record-equalling 31st of the season appeared to have put the visitors in control with just 18 minutes to go.

However, Jake Livermore and Salomon Rondon, in the 88th minute, snatched a 2-2 draw for the top flight's bottom club.

The point did little for the Baggies' chances of survival such is their deficit with three matches to go. They could still be relegated by Sunday, but a win for Liverpool would have left them needing one more victory to guarantee Champions League football.

Among the comeback was a Craig Dawson challenge on Ings which Klopp thought should have been a penalty, while another flashpoint early in the second half saw Ahmed Hegazi appear to throw a punch at the striker - missed by referee Stuart Attwell - while they tussled on the ground.

"Useless comeback," was Klopp's assessment of West Brom's late recovery.

"I don't think that point will help West Brom massively, it is a complete waste of points: they don't need it, we would have needed it.

"They are happy now, we are not happy. We stay in the league, they don't stay in the league - it is a strange situation."

The Reds boss was also not happy about the state of the playing surface.

"You have to create the best circumstances to help the boys deliver and then we let the home team decide whether they water the pitch or not," he said.

"It is not only for football it is also dangerous for injuries if the pitch is really dry. I wouldn't have said nothing about that probably if we had won but it is all you see during the game."

In Saturday's other match Watford and Crystal Palace continued to inch towards safety after a scrappy goalless draw at Vicarage Road.

Watford stay 12th, nine points clear of the drop zone but Palace remain in peril. The 15th-placed London side have 35 points, level with Huddersfield and two clear of Swansea, but have played one and two more matches than their relegation rivals respectively.