News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Father loses legs and hands in shocking meningococcal battle
Young father's warning after losing limbs to meningococcal

Germany: North Korea must disclose its nuclear and missile program

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said North Korea's announcement that it would immediately suspend nuclear and missile tests was a step in the right direction but added that Pyongyang must reveal its nuclear and missile program.

"To enter into a serious political process working towards the complete decentralization of North Korea, it is however necessary for Pyongyang to follow specific steps and to disclose its complete nuclear and missile program in a verifiable way," Maas said on Saturday.
"This demand is in accordance with the expectations of the international community," he added.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Back To Top