Gay conversion ban an ALP priority: King

Stamping out gay conversion therapy across Australia would be a "personal priority" for shadow health minister Catherine King if Labor wins the next election.

Ms King has urged the rest of the country to follow Victoria's lead and ban the "discredited and dangerous" practice.

"If this issue isn't resolved before the next election, and I'm lucky enough to serve as health minister afterwards, it'll be a personal priority for me," she told The Age on Saturday.

Victoria has a Health Complaints Commissioner, which gives the state powers to crack down on unregistered practitioners making unproven claims, including those who purport to be able to 'convert' gay people.

Earlier in the week, Victorian Liberals president Michael Kroger intervened to stop a motion on gay conversion therapy being debated at the party's state council meeting.

The motion had called for state legislation to allow health practitioners to "offer counselling out of same-sex attraction or gender transitioning to patients who request it" and was up for debate at the party's annual state council meeting later this month, The Age reported.

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy said there was "absolutely no chance" the motion would get up under his leadership.