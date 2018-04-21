Williams quizzed over Nature Strip tactics

Melbourne's leading jockey Craig Williams endured a tough day at the office at Caulfield.

Jockey Craig Williams faces an adjourned Racing Victoria stewards inquiry over riding tactics.

After recording two second placings earlier on Saturday's program, he eventually won the final race on imported galloper Fastnet Tempest.

But he faces an adjourned Racing Victoria stewards inquiry following his second placing aboard $1.65 favourite Nature Strip in the VOBIS Gold Dash.

Williams was questioned over his tactics aboard the three-year-old in the opening stages of the 1100m sprint in which he was beaten a half-length by $61 chance Sam's Image.

Chief steward Terry Bailey said the inquiry had been adjourned until Thursday at Racing Victoria headquarters.

"We've spoken to Craig Williams about his tactics early in the race and (trainer) John Sadler has been questioned regarding the instructions," Bailey said.

"What both parties have given us are similar but what concerns us is the first 100 to 150 metres of the race as to why he (Williams) didn't try to hold a spot."

Williams escaped a careless riding charge aboard Nature Strip in the home straight in which Southern Turf, ridden by Daniel Stackhouse, was checked.

He was given a reprimand after it was established Nature Strip changed stride and ducked in, causing the interference.

"We know you're riding the $1.65 favourite and things haven't turned out well but you should have made a greater effort to look after D Stackhouse," Bailey said.