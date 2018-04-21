Three jockeys suspended at Randwick

Apprentice Jean Van Overmeire has had his momentum halted by a nine-meeting careless riding suspension from the Group One Champagne Stakes on the final day of the Randwick carnival.

Apprentice jockey Jean Van Overmeire has been given a nine-meeting careless riding suspension.

Van Overmeire has been making inroads into Rachel King's lead in the race for the junior title with the margin now three.

He was outed for shifting out on Guerrier at the 200m-mark in Saturday's Champagne Stakes with the fact it was a Group One race going against him.

He will be out from Sunday April 29 and return on May 13, making him ineligible for the rich Scone meeting.

Senior Melbourne rider Mark Zahra was also outed for careless riding in the Champagne Stakes and will be out from April 22 to May 5.

Glyn Schofield, who had to be stood down from riding with a back injury, was also outed for an earlier race and won't ride from April 29 until May 12.