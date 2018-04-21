Australia-Netherlands 1-1 in Fed Cup

Wollongong, Australia, April 21, 2018 (AFP) - - Ashleigh Barty breezed past Quirine Lemoine in straight sets to level Australia's Fed Cup World Group play-off tie at 1-1 with the Netherlands after Samantha Stosur was upset in the opening rubber on Saturday.

The 19th-ranked Barty crushed the 295th-ranked Lemoine 6-0, 6-2 after the number 58, Stosur fell 7-5, 7-6 (7/1) to Lesley Kerkhove -- ranked 210 -- on the hard court in Wollongong.

Australia are bidding to win their way back into the World Group for the first time since 2015, while the Netherlands are trying to prolong their three-year stay in the top tier.

The reverse singles will be played on Sunday, with Barty facing Dutch number one Kerkhove, followed by Stosur against Lemoine.

Barty and Stosur will pair in the doubles for Australia against the Dutch duo Demi Schuurs and Indy De Vroome.

