Men pulled unconscious from Canberra blaze

AAP /

Two men are in a serious condition after being pulled unconscious from a burning apartment in Canberra.

Firefighters rescued the unconscious pair from the living area of the small apartment in Belconnen, on the top level of a four-story building, after being alerted to a blaze in its kitchen at about 3.30pm on Saturday.

The men received CPR and were treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics at the scene, before being taken to Canberra Hospital in a serious condition.

The cause of the fire was cooking left unattended, ACT Fire and Rescue said.

