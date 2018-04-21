Tally wins Group Three JRA Plate

Godolphin's Tally has claimed a welcome win in the Group Three JRA Plate at Randwick in a race which changed complexion at the start.

The expected front runner and favourite Arbeitsam ($4.80) missed the start and settled back last with a Radipole eventually taking up the lead in Saturday's 2000m race.

Tally ($26) was comfortable in sixth position throughout before Tim Clark sent him to the front lead inside the 200m and he stretched out to beat Nettoyer ($9.50) by three-quarters of a length.

Rising Red ($19) held on well for third after tracking Radipole to the turn with Arbeitsam making ground late to finish eighth.

It was Tally's first win since his victory in the Mornington Cup in March last year and trainer James Cummings said the Wagga Cup could now be an option.

"He's been going all right at home and we've just mixed things up with him, his gear and his work, and brought him here very fit," Cummings said.

"He's deep into his campaign now but it's great to see the old boy recapture a little bit of form.

"We might try to win the Wagga Cup with him. There are a few options but I do like the idea."

Clark admitted he was surprised not to see Arbeitsam leading the pack.

"I looked up after we went past the crossing and I couldn't see Arbeitsam. I was a bit surprised, but they were definitely hiking along and set it up nicely for my bloke," he said.

"He's been out of the winner's stall for a while, but from the time I got on his back he gave me a great feel.

"Once we straightened up, he saw a bit of daylight and he really dashed quickly. He had a bit of look when he got there, but did a nice job."