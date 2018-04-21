Mare gives Currie a change of fortune

Bookies pin up girl With A Promise deferred retirement and gave trainer Ben Currie a major turnaround in fortunes when she won the Listed Tails Stakes (1600m) at Doomben.

Just 40 minutes earlier, Currie's smart sprinter Amanaat was declared a non starter after being injured in the Listed Ascot Handicap.

"Amanaat isn't much good. His jaw is all mashed up but we won't know the full extend until we get home," Currie said.

With A Promise ($19) led all of the way o beat Mr Epic ($26) by a 1/2 neck with a long head to Pelethronius ($5.50).

With A Promise has a history of winning races at big prices, having scored at $101 and $25 during the last winter carnival.

Currie said owner Mick Crooks had wanted to retire With A Promise before the Tails Stakes.

"I begged him to give her one more go as I was sure she would handle the 1600m and the wet track would suit her," Currie said.

"We will have to rethink now that she has won."

Jockey bob El Issa, who had minutes earlier been involved in a fiery hearing into whether Amanaat was a starter, produced a bold front-running ride on With A Promise.

"I told him to let her stride along and she did just that," Currie said.

The young trainer, who leads the state's training premiership, has had a tumultuous month after stewards opened an inquiry into activities at his Toowoomba stables on April 7.

Currie's father Mark and two of his staff have been stood as a result of the ongoing inquiry, but no action has been taken against Ben Currie.

He has denied any wrongdoing and said he had assisted stewards in their inquiry.

Meanwhile, trainer David Vandyke will keep promising Savwell to distance around 1600m after his win in the Benchmark 75 (1600m).

Savwell ($3.60) came from well back in the field to win and mark himself as a possible winter carnival horse.

"We tried him as a stayer last time over 2200m but he didn't run it out. But he has won five of his 10 starts now and I have always a good opinion of him," Vandyke said.

"He will stay around the 1500m now and we will see if there is much for him in the next few months."