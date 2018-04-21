Jockey Jim Orman fires in Ascot Handicap

Jockey Jim Orman hopes his top ride to win the Listed Ascot Handicap (1200m) on In His Stride will help him secure more work in the winter carnival.

There was a sensation after the race when stewards ruled the favourite Amanaat ($3.20) was declared a non starter at Doomben.

Jockey Bob El Issa had asked it be ruled a non starter because its two attendants had its head "screwed down" and the horse had suffered a jaw injury before missing the start badly.

Chief steward Alan Reardon said after close examination stewards agreed Amanaat had not been given a fair start and it was declared a non runner.

Orman fractured his back in a fall at the Sunshine Coast in early January and has been back riding for about months.

He produced a rails-hugging ride to get In His Stride ($14) home by 1-1/4 lengths to Hi I'm Back ($13) with a short head to Tisani Tomso ($31) third in the $100,000 race.

Orman, who recently rode his 400th race winner, has been working hard on his weight and hopes his win will catch the eye of trainers.

"I ride 54kg at the moment. I have put a lot of work into my comeback and this is a special moment," Orman said.

"I have won three times on this horse now and he is developing into a favourite of mine."

In His Stride was scratched at the barriers at the Sunshine Coast last week .

Trainer Rex Lipp said In His Stride had been very unlucky during his career and deserved a stakes win.

"We recently worked out a 1/2 length to two lengths had cost him $600,000 during his career. There might be some nice races for him in the winter away from the Group Ones," Lipp said.