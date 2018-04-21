Whypeeo's easy win sets Edmonds a problem

Brilliant three year old Whypeeo defied a big betting drift to score an easy win in the Listed Mick Dittman Plate (1050m) and gives his trainer Toby Edmonds a problem.

Whypeeo's big win at Doomben has given trainer Toby Edmonds a decision on where to race him next.

Whypeeo was $1.75 with about 10 minutes of betting remaining but blew out to start $2.50.

It made no difference because Whypeeo bounced straight to the lead and went on to beat Meikas ($14) by four lengths in the $100,000 race.

Sydney visitor Marble ($6) came from a long way back to finish third 3/4 lengths behind Meikas.

Edmonds had intended to run Whypeeo in the Gold Coast Guineas on May 5.

"But we will have to look at running in the Doomben 10,000. It is a race for three year olds because they get in with a light weight," Edmonds said.

"They are saying the Doomben 10,000 will be a hot race but this is a hot horse. He did beat Pierata in the summer and they all say Pierata is a future superstar."

"He came back a bit gross and he had a trial. But we knew whatever he does today he will improve on.

"It will come down to how we think he has come through this run."

Jockey Jeff Lloyd said any doubts about Whypeeo on a wet track were quickly dismissed.

"He really revelled in it. He is smart horse," Lloyd said.

The win lifted Whypeeo's prizemoney over $300,000, which means he should make the big Group race fields in the winter.

Meikas did a good job and is likely to press on to the Gold Coast Guineas.

Jockey Damian Browne said Marble was looking for more ground and had finished well.